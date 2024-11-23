Leeds United fan to buy season ticket after winning share of £1m in People’s Postcode Lottery
Joshua Logsdail, 29, is set to buy his first home, first car, and a Leeds United season ticket after bagging £100,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery.
The transport worker, of North Hykeham, Lincolnshire, said: “I’m over the moon and back again. It opens up the whole world. I’m over the world happy.”
“I told my sister that I’d got a call saying I’d won but I didn’t tell my mum. She’ll be gobsmacked when I tell her how much.”
Josh is one of nine neighbours celebrating windfalls after LN6 9PH bagged Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday November 23.
Every ticket was worth £100,000, but one winner doubled their prize with two tickets.
Josh said: “I was working this morning, and I got stuck in traffic because of the snow and I thought the lottery had already left my street.
“I heard a knock at the door and then I saw lots of red coats outside and I was like, ‘Oh my God! It’s real, it’s just like the advert.’”
He added: “It’s still not sunk in yet. A hundred grand is mad and to have it at 29 – it’s changed my life.”
Josh, who lives with his mum on Claudius Road, is now planning on purchasing his own place. He’s keen to follow in the footsteps of his two older sisters, who have both moved out of the family home in recent years.
He said: “A house is a big thing, and I didn’t even think about it until I saw the amount.
“I’d like to buy around here, my job is in Lincoln, and the pub’s down the road. I’m happy here.”
Leeds United fan Josh has also added an Elland Road season ticket to his spending list as well as a day-out in Leeds’ hospitality section.
He said: “I'll definitely get a season ticket now and maybe a hospitality day out, I did hospitality a few years ago when Leeds played Tottenham in London and it was amazing.”
Josh may have initially kept the good news from his mum, but he was quick to add that he’ll spoil her and the rest of his family.
He said: “Looking after my mum is the most important thing. I’m a family guy and family are always most important to me.
“For Christmas, I have a budget for each person, but I might spend a bit more now.”
Josh says he’s already begun browsing the web for a country hopping adventure in 2025.
He said: “I’ve got six-weeks off for half-term and I might travel for all of it. I’ve already got a 14-day cruise to Portugal booked with my dad. He booked it, but I’ll pay for it all now.
“Who knows where I’ll go after that.”
Josh signed up for the £12-a-month subscription lottery on a whim thanks to a conversation with his work colleague.
He said: “The bus driver I work with told me to sign up and I thought ‘why not?’ It’s not a lot, it’s cheaper than a round of drinks. And it’s paid off big time.”
