Leeds unclaimed estates March 2025: Full list of 109 estates you could inherit if you have these surnames
The Treasury has published an updated list of every estate in the UK that can be inherited by individuals with specific surnames. This list, updated on March 14, 2025, includes the names of people who died without leaving an effective will and for whom no family members have come forward to claim the estate.
When this occurs, the deceased’s property is classified as "ownerless property" and is taken into possession by the Crown. Family members have a 12-year period from the time the Crown assumes control of the estate to come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the property.
For unclaimed estates predating 1997, the Treasury allows claims to be made up to 30 years from the date of the person's death, although no interest will be paid on the funds that are held if the claim is submitted after the 12-year period has elapsed.
According to the Treasury, an unclaimed estate can consist of various forms of property, including real estate, money, or personal belongings. As of March 14, there are 109 unclaimed estates belonging to individuals who passed away in Leeds.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
If someone passes away without a valid will, their estate will be distributed to relatives in the following order:
- Spouse, civil partner, or husband/wife
- Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and so on
- Mother or father
- Siblings (brothers or sisters) who share both the same mother and father, along with their children (nieces and nephews)
- Half-siblings (brothers or sisters who share only one parent with the deceased) and their children (nieces and nephews of the half-blood)
- Grandparents
- Uncles and aunts, as well as their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- Half-uncles and half-aunts, along with their children (first cousins of the half-blood) Note: “Half” indicates that they share only one grandparent with the deceased, not both.
Visit the Government website to make your claim or find out more information about the deceased.
Names of unclaimed estates in Leeds:
- Majczak
- Jackson-Ward
- Arnold
- Avalon
- Beaumont
- Beirne
- Belaj
- Birkett
- Bousbouras
- Brierley
- Browne
- Bryll
- Burnham
- Carter
- Catton
- Clifford
- Cole
- Cooke
- Crolla
- Czyz
- Davies
- Dingle
- Dolan
- Duggan
- Dzenis
- Ellis
- Ellis
- Fiscor
- Fitzgerald
- Fletcher
- Gilmore
- Gilroy
- Habshaw
- Hammond
- Hanson
- Hart
- Hartley
- Henderson
- Higgins
- Holdsworth
- Howden
- Hudson
- Hurcombe
- Hutton
- Igwe
- Isaacs
- James
- Jones
- Jones
- Jones
- Jones
- Karklinis
- Kmet
- Kutkevicius
- Landy
- Lewis
- Lonsborough
- Makin
- McBride
- McDermott
- McGee
- McKean
- McLaren
- Miskiw
- Moore
- Morris
- Mullan
- Mullen
- Murphy
- Murray
- O'Brien
- O'Hosi
- O'Shea
- O'Sullivan
- Petters
- Podola
- Pylypenko
- Raudsepp
- Rhodes
- Richards
- Rooney
- Routledge
- Samuel
- Scott
- Singh
- Smith
- Smith
- Smith
- Stead
- Stewart
- Stinson
- Szostak
- Taylor
- Taylor
- Thompson
- Todd
- Voulgaris
- Vukotic
- Watson
- Whelan
- Winfield
- Yusuff
- Cooke
- Barker
- Burton
- Davis
- Devlin
- Kruger
- Gates