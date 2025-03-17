Leeds unclaimed estates March 2025: Full list of 109 estates you could inherit if you have these surnames

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
There are currently 109 unclaimed estates in Leeds waiting to be inherited.

The Treasury has published an updated list of every estate in the UK that can be inherited by individuals with specific surnames. This list, updated on March 14, 2025, includes the names of people who died without leaving an effective will and for whom no family members have come forward to claim the estate.

When this occurs, the deceased’s property is classified as "ownerless property" and is taken into possession by the Crown. Family members have a 12-year period from the time the Crown assumes control of the estate to come forward if they believe they are entitled to a share of the property.

An unclaimed estate could be buildings, money or personal possessions (Stock image for illustrative purposes by Bruce Rollinson/National World)placeholder image
An unclaimed estate could be buildings, money or personal possessions (Stock image for illustrative purposes by Bruce Rollinson/National World) | Bruce Rollinson

For unclaimed estates predating 1997, the Treasury allows claims to be made up to 30 years from the date of the person's death, although no interest will be paid on the funds that are held if the claim is submitted after the 12-year period has elapsed.

According to the Treasury, an unclaimed estate can consist of various forms of property, including real estate, money, or personal belongings. As of March 14, there are 109 unclaimed estates belonging to individuals who passed away in Leeds.

Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?

If someone passes away without a valid will, their estate will be distributed to relatives in the following order:

  1. Spouse, civil partner, or husband/wife
  2. Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and so on
  3. Mother or father
  4. Siblings (brothers or sisters) who share both the same mother and father, along with their children (nieces and nephews)
  5. Half-siblings (brothers or sisters who share only one parent with the deceased) and their children (nieces and nephews of the half-blood)
  6. Grandparents
  7. Uncles and aunts, as well as their children (first cousins or their descendants)
  8. Half-uncles and half-aunts, along with their children (first cousins of the half-blood) Note: “Half” indicates that they share only one grandparent with the deceased, not both.

Visit the Government website to make your claim or find out more information about the deceased.

Names of unclaimed estates in Leeds:

  1. Majczak
  2. Jackson-Ward
  3. Arnold
  4. Avalon
  5. Beaumont
  6. Beirne
  7. Belaj
  8. Birkett
  9. Bousbouras
  10. Brierley
  11. Browne
  12. Bryll
  13. Burnham
  14. Carter
  15. Catton
  16. Clifford
  17. Cole
  18. Cooke
  19. Crolla
  20. Czyz
  21. Davies
  22. Dingle
  23. Dolan
  24. Duggan
  25. Dzenis
  26. Ellis
  27. Ellis
  28. Fiscor
  29. Fitzgerald
  30. Fletcher
  31. Gilmore
  32. Gilroy
  33. Habshaw
  34. Hammond
  35. Hanson
  36. Hart
  37. Hartley
  38. Henderson
  39. Higgins
  40. Holdsworth
  41. Howden
  42. Hudson
  43. Hurcombe
  44. Hutton
  45. Igwe
  46. Isaacs
  47. James
  48. Jones
  49. Jones
  50. Jones
  51. Jones
  52. Karklinis
  53. Kmet
  54. Kutkevicius
  55. Landy
  56. Lewis
  57. Lonsborough
  58. Makin
  59. McBride
  60. McDermott
  61. McGee
  62. McKean
  63. McLaren
  64. Miskiw
  65. Moore
  66. Morris
  67. Mullan
  68. Mullen
  69. Murphy
  70. Murray
  71. O'Brien
  72. O'Hosi
  73. O'Shea
  74. O'Sullivan
  75. Petters
  76. Podola
  77. Pylypenko
  78. Raudsepp
  79. Rhodes
  80. Richards
  81. Rooney
  82. Routledge
  83. Samuel
  84. Scott
  85. Singh
  86. Smith
  87. Smith
  88. Smith
  89. Stead
  90. Stewart
  91. Stinson
  92. Szostak
  93. Taylor
  94. Taylor
  95. Thompson
  96. Todd
  97. Voulgaris
  98. Vukotic
  99. Watson
  100. Whelan
  101. Winfield
  102. Yusuff
  103. Cooke
  104. Barker
  105. Burton
  106. Davis
  107. Devlin
  108. Kruger
  109. Gates
