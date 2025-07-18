Leeds is getting its own seaside resort this summer, complete with beach huts, a pier and a fairground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grounds of Lotherton Hall in Aberford have been transformed for the summer holidays with their new installation which will run from Saturday, July 19, until Sunday, August 31.

A Lotherton Summer Holiday invites the entire family to come and enjoy the beach and pier display and a full entertainment programme including live music, dance class pop ups, hilarious magic and sublime science shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lotherton beach boasts a giant deck chair and traditional seaside shop, and beach dwellers can also visit the fortune teller display or the games room for the quintessential British seaside pier experience.

The grounds of Lotherton Hall in Aberford have been transformed for the summer holidays. | LCC

Rowing boats that were used on Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park in the 1980s have also been donated to the installation. The park’s boat hire started in the early 1900s and Lotherton’s visitors can now experience what it was like on summer afternoons 40 years ago.

Families can also take part in arts and crafts activities and search for picnic items in a trail around the impressive Edwardian house, Lotherton Hall.

By popular demand, last year’s deer park tractor tours will be returning for the holidays, taking visitors out among the estate’s deer herd to get close to the magnificent animals. Running every weekday at 11am and 1pm each tour can take up to 30 people who will get to learn all about Britain’s biggest native mammal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council’s executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “It’s great to see summer return to Lotherton, with this year’s display being bigger and better than before.

“They’ve got everything that is unique about a British seaside resort right here in Leeds and there are plenty of activities to take part in.

He added: “Lotherton is also home to a spectacular variety of wildlife species including emus, cranes, Arthur the tapir and critically endangered Visayan warty pigs, so it is the perfect day out for the whole family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Lotherton Summer Holiday runs from Saturday, July 19, until Sunday, August 31. The fairground will finish on Monday, August 25. Full entertainment programme can be found at A Lotherton Summer Holiday | Leeds Museums and Galleries.

The deer park tours run on weekdays and can be booked as an add-on to ticket admission (at an additional cost) at Deer Tractor Tours | Leeds Museums and Galleries.