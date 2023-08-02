Love and the aroma of a familiar American restaurant was in the air when Josh and Rachel Harris, self-professed TGI Fridays super-fans, tied the knot last week.

The celebration, taking place at The Orangery at the Woodland Hotel took an unexpected turn when the reception was crashed by TGI Fridays, who delivered a spread for the couple’s 100 guests.

The team, who when not serving at Josh and Rachel’s wedding reception work at the branch at Junction 27 in Birstall, arrived at the venue dressed in their classic red and white striped and served up a feast that included the bride and groom’s favourite Fridays Sesame Chicken Strips and cheesy Mac & Cheese bites.

But that wasn’t all as the team added a sprinkle of magic by raising a toast to the couple with a heartfelt speech, thanking them for their love and support of the brand.

Josh and Rachel Harris commented on their wedding reception, saying: “From the moment we started planning our wedding we talked about how amazing it would be to have TGI Fridays there in some capacity, because we’ve celebrated so many occasions and life events there, all across the country.

“Our family and friends have always chuckled at our obsession, so to be able to surprise them on our big day was an unbelievable experience for us and our guests. We can’t thank TGIs and the team at the Junction 27 branch enough for making our impossible dream into a reality!”

Josh and Rachel are TGI Fridays enthusiasts through and through, having visited the restaurant over 100 times together. And the brand said they were “thrilled and honoured” to be a part of their special day.

They also said: “As the original American cocktail bar and a beacon of celebration, TGI Fridays knows that life's special moments deserve to be cherished with friends and family over delectable food and fantastic drinks.