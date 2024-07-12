Roundhay Swim: Leeds swimming pool forced into closure after fire
Fire crews from Moortown and two from Killingbeck were called to an incident at Roundhay Swim last night.
The swimming pool, located on Chelwood Drive, Moortown, is known for its beginner lessons offered to children.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.26pm to reports of a fire on Chelwood Drive. We sent three crews.
“This was found to be a fire in an air conditioning unit. Crews extinguished this and then left the scene.”
The Yorkshire Evening Post has since seen an email confirming that the pool is set to remain closed for the “rest of this term.”
Zoe Saccoccio, owner of Roundhay Swim, said: “Obviously we are very distressed at present. Fortunately it is purely cosmetic damage and no one was injured.
“We will be refinished and back up stronger than ever as soon as we are able.
“We would like to thank our Roundhay swim family for their unwavering loyalty and strong support .We love you all.”
