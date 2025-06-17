On this beautiful summer’s day, the city’s largest green space became a hive of activity as locals seized the chance to bask in the warmth.

Our photographer was on hand to capture the spirit of the day, as families picnicked beneath leafy trees and runners pounding the pavements.

Cyclists breezed past dog walkers, friends stretched out on picnic blankets, and couples took quiet strolls around Waterloo Lake.

The park’s wide open spaces offered something for everyone - whether it was a relaxed afternoon of sunbathing or a more energetic outing on foot or bike.

Scroll down to see our gallery of sunny snapshots from Roundhay Park -