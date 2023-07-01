Leeds news you can trust since 1890
9 of the best places for a picnic in Leeds according to our readers including 'best spot in England'

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us the best places in Leeds for a picnic in the sun - and here are nine of your answers.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Leeds has some amazing locations to bring a blanked and a nice drink and snack for a picnic. In fact, according to vegetarian food brand Quorn, our very own Roundhay Park is the best picnic location in all of England.

But there are plenty more spots for a nice day in the sun around the city, whether its in the outskirts or in the city centre.

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us their favourite picnic locations in Leeds, and here are nine of the most popular spots:

Many readers suggested Temple Newsam as the ideal picnic location in Leeds.

1. Temple Newsam

Many readers suggested Temple Newsam as the ideal picnic location in Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Another popular spot for a picnic, Golden Acre Park is located six miles north of Leeds city centre on the A660 between Adel and Bramhope.

2. Golden Acre Park

Another popular spot for a picnic, Golden Acre Park is located six miles north of Leeds city centre on the A660 between Adel and Bramhope. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Horsforth Hall Park is an ideal picnic spot and also the home of the Japanese Gardens which uses features and materials to represent the mountains, woodland areas, waterfalls, lakes and open grasslands found in Japan.

3. Horsforth Hall Park

Horsforth Hall Park is an ideal picnic spot and also the home of the Japanese Gardens which uses features and materials to represent the mountains, woodland areas, waterfalls, lakes and open grasslands found in Japan. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Located in the River Aire just by Royal Armouries on Leeds Docks and accessible via a slues gate, Fearns Island offers a small plot on the river for a picnic.

4. Fearns Island

Located in the River Aire just by Royal Armouries on Leeds Docks and accessible via a slues gate, Fearns Island offers a small plot on the river for a picnic. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
