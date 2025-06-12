Eyes were drawn upwards this week as a rare full Strawberry Moon lit up the sky in Leeds.

The rare phenomenon, named to mark the start of strawberry picking in the northern hemisphere, could be seen around the world on Tuesday before peaking on Wednesday this week.

It was the first time it had been seen in nearly 20 years and resulted in the moon sitting low in the southern sky and appearing much bigger than usual.

Vish Patel and Andy Denison shared their photos of the full Strawberry Moon in Leeds. | Vish Patel / Andy Denison

Caused by an event called a “major lunar standstill”, the next opportunity to see the moon this low will not come again until 2043.

Photographers in Leeds made the most of the opportunity, with Vish Patel staying up until 11.30pm to capture the solar spectacle.

He said: “I read on the news that last night's Strawberry Moon was going to be special as it will be the lowest in nearly two decades, giving it a warm, golden glow.

“Fortunately the sky was clear too so I stayed up and went for a walk.”

“Avid weather watcher” Andy Denison also captured pictures of the moon from Cabbage Hill in Middleton, which he said is “a great vantage point through the year”.

The moon will also appear full in the sky tonight (Thursday) and the coming days, in case you missed the chance to see it at its peak.