Have your say

The sun is shining so why not head to one of these swanky rooftop bars and restaurants in Leeds to soak up the sun and raise a glass to the most glorious start to the summer.

These are our favourite spots in the city to grab a drink and soak up the sunshine.

Housed in a former textile mill, Headrow House has been transformed into a vibrant food and drink destination with three floors and two impressive rooftop terraces to enjoy.

Boasting a sleek modern interior, complete with a wraparound outdoor terrace offering panoramic city views, Angelica has a reputation as one of Leeds most glamorous venues in Leeds.

This three floor venue serves up some of the citys finest pizza and burgers, and also boast a large open air terrace perfect for unwinding with a cask ale, premium craft beer or frozen cocktail.

This swanky Japanese restaurant and bar offers a tempting menu of Asian cuisine, afternoon tea and Japanese-inspired cocktails, which can be enjoyed on the chic rooftop terrace which boasts views across the city.

As if its carefully crafted cocktails werent enough, The Alchemist is home to a heated wrap-around terrace which provides the perfect setting for sipping your way through the innovative drinks menu.

East 59th boasts an attractive Manhattan-style rooftop bar, with a US-inspired menu to match.