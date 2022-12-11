News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Santa Dash 2022: 13 of the best pictures as 500 people race through city centre dressed as Santa Claus

More than 500 people ran through Leeds dressed as Santa Claus as the Big Leeds Santa Dash took over the city centre.

By Joseph Keith
7 hours ago
Updated 11th Dec 2022, 1:28pm

Hundreds of the festive runners were spotted pounding the pavements in Leeds as the race kicked off this morning (Sunday).

The annual event is organised to raise money for Moortown-based St Gemma’s Hospice. Here, we look through some of the best snaps of Santas from throughout the day.

1. Big Leeds Santa Dash 2022

Santa's of all shapes and sizes descened on Leeds city centre for the Big Leeds Santa Dash 2022, which is raising money for St Gemma's Hospice.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. Big Leeds Santa Dash 2022

More than 500 people took part in the event. Can you spot yourself?

Photo: steve riding

3. Big Leeds Santa Dash 2022

Gareth Kitchen and Mally Batt, from Dighlington, dressed as Santa taking part in the run.

Photo: steve riding

4. Big Leeds Santa Dash 2022

Everyone who ran in the race wore a 'Santa' suit.

Photo: steve riding

