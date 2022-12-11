Leeds Santa Dash 2022: 13 of the best pictures as 500 people race through city centre dressed as Santa Claus
More than 500 people ran through Leeds dressed as Santa Claus as the Big Leeds Santa Dash took over the city centre.
Hundreds of the festive runners were spotted pounding the pavements in Leeds as the race kicked off this morning (Sunday).
The annual event is organised to raise money for Moortown-based St Gemma’s Hospice. Here, we look through some of the best snaps of Santas from throughout the day.
