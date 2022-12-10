Big Leeds Santa Dash 2022: Highlights of the race as 500 Santas take over Leeds city centre
A sea of Santas raced around the Leeds city centre today as the Big Leeds Santa Dash returned to raise vital funds for St Gemma’s Hospice.
Read through all the highlights of the event, as more than 500 Santas took part, in our live blog below.
It features pictures and video as the festive fun-runners took to the streets for a 5km to remember – all in aid of charity.

The Big Leeds Santa Dash is back! Dozens of runners dressed up as Father Christmas will be racing around the city centre on Sunday morning for the most festive 5km in Leeds. Those taking part will be gathering outside Pret A Manger on Lands Lane for a warm-up at 9am before the race itself gets under way.
The sea of Santas are set to make their way around the city centre in around 30 minutes and our reporter is on his way
“A really good turn-out,” says our reporter at the scene, as hundreds of Santas are about to set off in freezing temperatures
“If there are any more Santas, please make yourselves known!”
A final call for Santas to start that race has just gone out
Emily, from St Gemma's Hospice's marketing team, said it's the first time they've had it in the city centre for three years.
“It’s amazing, so amazing that everyone is supporting us. It means so much,” she added.
After a 10-minute delay, the Santas are now off and the race has begun for 2022 with “Ho, ho, ho!” ringing out.