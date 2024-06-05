Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leeds rugby club has shared their own personal tribute to the late Rob Burrow.

The Leeds Rhinos legend died on Sunday (June 2) following a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Now, local amateur rugby club, the Farnley Falcons has shared their own unique tribute.

Via the use of a drone, the club’s members gathered to form a big Number Seven - inspired by Burrow’s iconic Leeds Rhinos jersey.

The Farnley Falcons have shared their own unique tribute. Picture: Liam Sowden, Sowden Captures

Taking to social media, the club posted: “Tonight we had a club wide break from training to pay tribute to the great Rob Burrow, such an inspiration to us all and through Rob again pulling everyone together as one.

“Thoughts and condolences with Rob’s family and friends. What a massive inspiration for not just our city but also our sport. Rest in peace Rob.”

Burrow died at Pinderfield’s Hospital, near his home, surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill last week.

Burrow died at Pinderfield’s Hospital after becoming ill last week. Picture: Steve Riding