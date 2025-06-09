A star-studded party was held to launch a new rooftop bar in Leeds, with celebs from the sporting world and reality TV in attendance.

The glitzy bash, at Uyare in Victoria Gate, marked the official launch of the venue from the team behind city centre Indian restaurant Tharavadu.

Sports Personality Emma Jones and World Champion Boxer Josh Warrington were among the guests at the star-studded launch party for Uyare. | Uyare

Like its sister venue, Uyare celebrates the best in Keralan cuisine with an enticing menu full of delicious dishes. It also has an impressive bar with sweeping views across the city.

Olympian Jack Laugher was also at the event. | Uyare

With fire breathers and stilt walkers providing entertainment, the exclusive VIP event attracted a host of high-profile names. Also in attendance were LUFC legends Danny Mills, Simon Grayson, and Brian Deane.

Meanwhile, The Traitors’ Theo Mayne joined the party, along with Emmerdale stars Jay Kontzle and Gaynor Faye, Olympians Jack Laugher and Alexandra Bell, and Married At First Sight favourites Jordan Gayle, Ross McCarthy, and Matt Jameson.

The team said that their Agni bar kept spirits high all night, as experts spent the evening shaking up an endless supply of expertly crafted signature cocktails, premium pours, and fizz.

Speaking at the launch, Founder Siby Jose said: “Uyare is a celebration of our roots, our city, and everything we love about hospitality. We’re so proud to bring this new concept to life and to share it with such an incredible crowd tonight. Leeds deserves something special and we believe Uyare delivers that in every way.”