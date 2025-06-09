Uyare: Leeds rooftop restaurant launch party draws stars from Love Island and Emmerdale along with Olympians
The glitzy bash, at Uyare in Victoria Gate, marked the official launch of the venue from the team behind city centre Indian restaurant Tharavadu.
Like its sister venue, Uyare celebrates the best in Keralan cuisine with an enticing menu full of delicious dishes. It also has an impressive bar with sweeping views across the city.
This week, guests including World Champion Boxer Josh Warrington, Sports Personality Emma Jones, and Love Islander Trey Norman, celebrated the official opening.
With fire breathers and stilt walkers providing entertainment, the exclusive VIP event attracted a host of high-profile names. Also in attendance were LUFC legends Danny Mills, Simon Grayson, and Brian Deane.
Meanwhile, The Traitors’ Theo Mayne joined the party, along with Emmerdale stars Jay Kontzle and Gaynor Faye, Olympians Jack Laugher and Alexandra Bell, and Married At First Sight favourites Jordan Gayle, Ross McCarthy, and Matt Jameson.
The team said that their Agni bar kept spirits high all night, as experts spent the evening shaking up an endless supply of expertly crafted signature cocktails, premium pours, and fizz.
Speaking at the launch, Founder Siby Jose said: “Uyare is a celebration of our roots, our city, and everything we love about hospitality. We’re so proud to bring this new concept to life and to share it with such an incredible crowd tonight. Leeds deserves something special and we believe Uyare delivers that in every way.”
