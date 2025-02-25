It’s the new rooftop restaurant promising to serve up the rich flavours of Kerala in a ‘small plates’ style of dining.

Uyare is taking over the previous Issho site at Victoria Gate offering an elevated dining experience for food lovers and is expected to open in March 2025.

Seating up to 300 guests, the new rooftop restaurant will provide ample dining space to house both loyal patrons and new visitors, with an impressive 15-person private dining room also available.

Tharavadu, the city’s multi-award-winning restaurant renowned for its authentic South Indian cuisine, is behind the new concept.

Uyare will offer vistors distinct areas such as Bhoomi – The Earth restaurant, and Agni – The Fire bar.

Drinks at Uyare. | Third Party

The menu will feature an array of traditional Keralan dishes, cooked with time-honoured techniques to deliver the bold flavours that Tharavadu has been celebrated for over the last 10 years.

The premium bar, Agni, will offer a curated selection of fine wines, champagnes, crafted cocktails, and local craft beers, with plans to host exclusive themed nights that bring an added touch of excitement to Leeds nightlife.

Siby Jose, founder of Tharavadu, said: “As Leeds is our hometown, we are deeply committed to staying local, and it’s a privilege to be part of this vibrant community. Opening our second venue, Uyare in Leeds city centre is a significant milestone for us—a chance to celebrate our roots and offer something unique for the people of Leeds.”

He added: “This prime location in the city allows us to meet growing demand from our loyal customers, expand our offerings, and remain true to what we do best, delivering an authentic, flavourful, and memorable South Indian dining experience.”