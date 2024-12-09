Kevin Sinfield defied a serious muscle injury to raise more than £1,000,000 in his latest fundraising quest in aid of Motor Neurone Disease charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Leeds Rhinos star pushed through driving rain to reach Saddleworth in the final leg of his ‘Running Home for Christmas Challenge’ on Saturday (December 7), shortly after total donations soared into seven figures.

But Kevin’s physiotherapist Dave O’Sullivan revealed how the 44-year-old had shrugged off medical opinion in order to complete his set of seven ultra marathons in seven days, including stops in all four corners of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Sinfield defied a serious muscle injury to raise more than £1,000,000 in his latest fundraising quest in aid of Motor Neurone Disease charities. | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Speaking prior to embarking on the final push through Manchester, the physiotherapist told BBC Breakfast: “About 10 days before we started he picked up an injury running into Twickenham.

“We had a get a scan, we’ve had three different opinions, and unfortunately he tore one of the biggest muscles for running, and a few other injuries there as well.

“The grade of muscle tear he got, you shouldn’t be running yet, so to do seven ultra marathons in seven days is pretty incredible. This is the first year we’ve had to say there’s a high chance you might not get through this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setting off from the BBC studios in Salford Quays on Saturday morning, Kevin called in at Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium, plus his old amateur club as well as his old junior club, Waterhead, in what was his first challenge since the death of his close friend and inspiration Rob Burrow in June.

Addressing a crowd of supporters in Saddleworth at the conclusion of his fifth annual fundraising challenge, Kevin admitted: “I’ve looked forward to this moment since we started.

“I’ve run up and down this hill a few times, and this is where it all started. To finish back here on challenge five is special for us all.

“We’ve got a wonderful team and they’ve kept us going all week. We’re really passionate about the MND community and Rob Burrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of this afternoon (December 9), the amount raised by Kevin’s latest challenge was more than £1,179,000 according to his donation page.

It was one of a number of epic challenges embarked on by the former club captain, which included last year's ‘7 in 7 in 7’ challenge, which saw him take on an ultra-marathon every day for a week.

He has raised millions of pounds for charities including the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Leeds Hospitals Charity, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, MND Scotland and The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Leeds Hospitals Charity has plans to build a specialist, state-of-the-art MND centre in Leeds. The funds raised from his latest challenge will continue to benefit that project.