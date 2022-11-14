Leeds Building Society have pledged £27,600 to the former Rhinos captain’s fund in aid of motor neurone disease (MND) charities and causes.

Sinfield, now a rugby union assistant-coach at Leicester Tigers, set off from Murrayfield Stadium on Sunday and is due to arrive at Old Trafford during half-time of this Saturday’s men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

The 276-mile run is dedicated to Sinfield’s ex-teammate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with MND three years ago.

Kevin Sinfield, right, sets off on day two of his challenge, fromMelrose to Otterburn. Picture by Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Funds raised will go to the MND Association, the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds, MND Scotland, the Darby Rimmer Foundation, and My Name’5 Doddie.

Leeds Building Society chief executive Richard Fearon said: “As a longstanding partner of Leeds Rhinos we wanted to make a meaningful contribution in recognition of the gruelling challenge Kevin has embarked on.

“We’ve sponsored the Rhinos for 16 years – in which time Kev and Rob have both played for the first team – so Rob’s fight against motor neurone disease is a cause close to our hearts.

“To support the fundraising efforts, we’ve decided to donate £100 for every mile of the ultra-marathon, amounting to £27,600. Good luck, Kev.”

Sinfield will visit Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium at around 11.30am on Friday, during his run from York to Bradford City’s Valley Parade.

He said, “On behalf of all those impacted by MND, I would like to say a massive thank you to the Leeds Building Society for this incredible gesture.

“I know every penny will go to make a huge difference to those with the disease, but also, as importantly, help the vital research that is ongoing to halt the effects of the disease and eventually find a cure.”

Kevin Sinfield, centre and team on the road in Scotland. Picture by Euan Cherry/PA Wire.