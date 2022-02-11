Twitter down: Leeds residents left unable to access Twitter as service reported to be down
Twitter is believed to be down, with many Leeds residents taking to other social media sites to complain.
Friday, 11th February 2022, 5:49 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th February 2022, 5:50 pm
Read More
Read MoreMum of viral Leeds boy "blown away" by reaction to restaurant post after kind ge...
DownDetector - a site which detects outage problems - has seen a huge spike of more than 1,000 reports in the last five minutes.
Leeds residents took to local Facebook forums to discuss the outage.
More to follow.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.