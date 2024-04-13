Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lola Prior is one of 13 inspiring winners from all different walks of life who have been selected to represent Collection Cosmetics.

Collection’s brand-new 2024 Real Life Beauty campaign is about celebrating, championing, and elevating beauty through real life moments. It’s about being unapologetically yourself, embracing individuality and accepting that beauty has no limits. The Real Life Beauty campaign follows the success of Collection’s Real You campaign which saw the beauty brand make the pioneering move in 2021 to ban all filters and editing of any models and influencers across their branded content.

Lola Prior.

Lola and the other winners will now attend a range of upcoming shoots, and they will go on to represent the Collection Cosmetics brand and new products, in their own, real way . As well as appearing as part of new product launches, their images will also feature across Collection’s website, within a number of Superdrug and Boots stores and across all of Collection’s social channels. What’s more they’ve all won a year’s supply of Collection Cosmetics make up as well as a £300 voucher.

Lola said: “I’ve always valued what brands stands for before supporting them, and Collections diversity ethos has always stood out to me. I’m so excited to be a part of something that is genuinely making a change in the industry, and I could not be more grateful for this opportunity. Attending the casting felt like a dream come true, everyone was so warm and welcoming. It’s 2024 and I’m so glad we are finally seeing ALL kinds of beauty being embraced specifically by Collection.”

Annie Anstey, Collection marketing director said: “This was our first ever open casting, and it was inspiring to see so many different people from all different walks of life walk through the doors in the hope of becoming the face of our brand. For us, we champion uniqueness, and our Real Life Beauty campaign means a lot to us, so it was a no brainer that we had to select more than one winner.

“We want to ensure that Collection is known for being a relatable and inclusive brand that truly understands that beauty has no limits. It was amazing to be a part of the panel, alongside Cassie, Dani, and Cindy. We had a very difficult decision to make between us, but we thoroughly enjoyed hearing everyone’s story”.