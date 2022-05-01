Enjoy these photo memories of hair and beauty in Leeds during the 1990s. PIC: Gary Longbottom
Enjoy these photo memories of hair and beauty in Leeds during the 1990s. PIC: Gary Longbottom

24 Leeds hair and beauty salons you visited during the 1990s

They helped add that gloss and glamour to a generation of Leeds residents keen to look their best.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:45 am

These photo memories celebrate a generation of beauticians and stylists around Leeds who added that sparkle and shine to the glad rags. They all helped make a generation of people look their best during the 1990s - a decade of colourful prints, platform shoes and denim in the world of fashion. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hair and beauty

The team at Saks Hair and Beauty Salon in the Queens Arcade pictured in November 1997.

Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Hair and beauty

The team at Classic Beauty pictured in November 1997.

3. Hair and beauty

Elizabeth Sadler treats a customer with electrolysis at The Beauty Salon on New Road Side at Horsforth in August 1997.

Photo: Peter Thacker

4. Hair and beauty

Alan Gill enjoys a pampering session at the Aveda beauty salon in Harvey Nichols in June 1997.

