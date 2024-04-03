Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsforth-based The Phoenix Partnership (TPP), of which the major Tory donor is chief executive, was one of the main sponsors for the 2024 event.

Mr Hester is being investigated by West Yorkshire Police for alleged racist remarks made during a business meeting. The Leeds businessman has admitted making “rude” comments about Ms Abbott, but claimed they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

A message from TPP listed on Leeds Pride’s website, which has now been removed, had said: "For us, Pride is about creating an inclusive society where people can live proudly as themselves.

TPP has been dropped as a sponsor of Leeds Pride 2024 following comments allegedly made by its chief executive Frank Hester (Photo left by CHOGM Rwanda 2022/YouTube/PA Wire)

“This means speaking out against bigotry and hate, but also ensuring we have a strong, positive voice and celebrate our beautifully diverse community".

Eventgoers hit out at TPP’s partnership with Leeds Pride - one told the Yorkshire Evening Post he was “disgusted” the company was sponsoring the event.

Another Leeds resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I'm absolutely sick to my stomach that Pride are taking a company's money whose values are so diametrically opposed to the spirit of Pride and I'd like to see them give back the sponsorship money and remove TPP from all Pride advertising.”

On Wednesday, Leeds Pride organisers confirmed they had discontinued the partnership with TPP for the upcoming event.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Leeds Pride said: “This move comes after discussions with the board of directors and collaborative partners, reflecting a stand against discrimination and in support of creating an inclusive atmosphere.

“In light of recent developments involving alleged racist comments made by the TPP’s Chief Executive, it became imperative for Leeds Pride to reassess its association with the company. The decision to terminate the sponsorship agreement underscores the organisation's dedication to upholding the values of diversity within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

“Leeds Pride acknowledges the concerns voiced by members of the community and recognises the importance of taking steps to uphold its principles. Through this decision, Leeds Pride asserts its position as an advocate for inclusivity, striving to ensure that Pride celebrations remain a platform for equality.”