The Metropolitan Police Service’s Parliamentary and Investigation Team was contacted on Monday, March 11, in relation to a report about an MP that appeared in the Guardian, which outlined the alleged remarks. This is the first time the comments had been brought to the attention of police.

Police today revealed they are investigating alleged racist comments which were allegedly made at a meeting in Leeds in 2019.

The investigation was subsequently passed to West Yorkshire due to the meeting having taken place in Horsforth.

The force says its officers have since been working to establish the facts and to ultimately ascertain whether a crime has been committed.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "We recognise the strong reaction to these allegations and appreciate everyone who has contacted us since the article was published.

As we continue our inquiry, we are keen to hear from anyone who could directly assist our investigation."

Any information can be reported through 101 or via our website, using reference number 13240137018, or you can quote ‘Operation Brassminster’.