Callum McHugh , 28, was last seen carrying a holdall and wearing a grey and black DeWalt workman trousers and a navy baseball cap. He was also wearing black and white Adidas or Nike trainers and a black puffer jacket. The last reported sighting of him was on Friday, November 18 at around 9pm.

He has been described as a white male of slim build, standing at 6ft 1ins tall with short brown hair, stubble and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or via the online live chat, quoting reference 1771 of 19/11.