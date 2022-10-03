Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Do you recognise anyone?

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

1. Caught on camera Do you recognise any of the following people? Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2. Theft from shop Image LD2992 refers to a theft from shop on August 3. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3. Serious offence Image LD3025 refers to a serious offence on September 8. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

4. Theft Image LD3014 refers to a theft on September 24. Photo: West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales