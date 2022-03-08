Come rain or shine, Steve Wilkinson, 71, and his trusty sidekick Harley, an 11-year-old black labrador, stand for hours on end every week, with their bucket in aid of the Headingley hospice.

Over the past six months or so, the pair have spent an estimated 212 hours collecting across the likes of Otley, Ilkley, Yeadon, Horsforth, Adel and Guiseley - managing to raise over £12,000 so far.

But big-hearted Steve, of Arthington, says he gets more out of it than just what people put into the charity bucket.

He said: “I meet some lovely people when I am out collecting and the kindness of the amount of people I have spoken to everywhere I have been has just been amazing.

“It is a two way thing. I get to talk to all kinds of people and a lot of people want to talk about Harley. People talk about the hospice too. So many people know about Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice and know how wonderful it is.”

Steve, a grandad-of-three, says Harley is the star of the show.

“Harley is the main one really. I am just the labourer. Harley is the one that is doing it. He can’t drive so I need to drive him! He does the work as well as enjoying himself at the same time.

“He loves it when I put on his shirt and coat. He is like a kid at Christmas, he is just so excited. His tail gets going and he knows where we are going and what we are going to do.”

The bucket collecting is the latest showcase of Harley’s power to bring joy to those he meets.

The pair’s relationship with Wheatfields developed after Steve first realised Harley’s ability to cheer people up and he decided to look into him becoming a therapy dog.

He recalled: “I used to take him to visit my ex-wife’s elderly relatives, who were both in their 90s, and they absolutely adored him.

“I could see them smiling and thought there could be more to this.”

So he contacted national charity Pets as Therapy and after Harley passed their vetting procedures, Steve began taking him into local care homes to meet residents before approaching Wheatfields.

“Once we went into the hospice that was it. I knew then, that was where we wanted to go.

“We would go on a Monday and Tuesday to the day centre and we’d just started going around the wards when Covid came.

“To see people’s smiles and see the joy and the contentment, from just watching him. It was lovely.”

Sadly, the pandemic put paid to those heart-warming visits but, having seen first-hand the vital work of the hospice and its staff, the pair decided to turn their hand to bucket collecting instead.

Steve rang around local supermarkets and the duo can now be seen at venues including Waitrose in Otley, Morrisons in Guiseley, Yeadon and Horsforth, Asda in Adel, Tesco in Ilkley as well as Stephen H Smith Garden Centre and the Black Bull pub, both also in Otley.

They have sometimes been out three times a week but their regular slots are every Friday and Saturday morning for up to five hours.

“Once someone put in a £20 note into my bucket and it made me choke up,” said Steve.

“I said ‘thank you so much’ and they said ‘no, thank you’. That feeling you get when you know you are helping to make a difference and others want to make a difference too. Well, you can’t buy that.

“And when someone puts 10p and apologises I tell them ‘don’t say sorry, it is ten of those that make a pound’. Every last bit of change helps.”

Steve admitted it can be “tiring,” standing for so long but he has no plans to stop and is spurred on by knowing the money goes to such a good cause.

“The hospice was completely different to what I expected. I know an awful lot about it now.

“I know what goes on, right from the top consultants to the cleaners and the dinner ladies and they are all one big happy family.”

He said: “I know it sounds silly but it’s such a happy place full of wonderful people.

“They are lovely, they really are.”

Steve was also keen to thank the hundreds of people who have donated money so far.

“I just want to say thank you all so much and thank you for the chats we have had. Some of our chats have really helped me and we’re helping people at the hospice too.

“Lots of people say thank you so much for standing there and I thank them for thanking me and for donating money. But the truth is doing this really means a lot to me.”

Michelle Darbyshire, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice helps to look after Steve and Harley’s fundraising. She said, “Harley is our absolute favourite four-legged fundraiser and we are so grateful for Steve and Harley’s ‘pawsome’ support.

“Week in week out they are out pounding the streets raising vital pounds and spreading joy to everyone they meet, with the funds raised helping our hospice care teams fill people’s final days with love.”

*As a charity Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice relies on the generosity of people like Steve and Harley raising vital funds so their care can continue.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the fundraising team by emailing [email protected]

For more information on Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice visit www.sueryder.org/wheatfields.