Three-year-old Rebecca was out for her daily exercise with walker Sally McGlone, who had briefly taken off her glove and put it on the ground.

But as the wind began to blow it away, Rebecca leaped after it and gulped it down whole, much to Sally’s shock.

The dog was quickly raced to Abbey House Vets in Morley by dog lover Linda Whitaker, who runs Linbee Dog Rehoming charity in Balne, Yorkshire, which is trying to find Rebecca a forever home.

Rebecca and the glove

Linda said: “I remembered how a friend’s dog had swallowed a dishcloth and died as a result, so I wasn’t taking any chances.

“We went straight to Abbey House to have Rebecca checked out.

“They induced her to be sick and she brought it back up whole.

Rebecca and the ski glove.

“It was incredible. I couldn’t believe she had got it down in one go without even chewing it and certainly couldn’t believe it came out in one piece either.

“This wasn’t some little knitted glove. This was a proper ski glove with plastic toggles yet she somehow got it down in one and back up again.”

Abbey House clinical director Jimmy Baker, who looked after Rebecca, said: “This was an emergency case, so it was good that Linda acted so quickly and brought Rebecca to us so soon.

“We knew she had eaten the glove so we immediately acted to make her sick and she promptly vomited back up the ski glove in exactly the same condition as it had gone down.

“It was pretty remarkable and the good news is that Rebecca is doing fine now and is no worse for the incident.”

Linda said she can see the funny side now but admits it was no laughing matter at the time.

“I was very concerned and worried about what damage the glove could do and whether she’d need an operation but now I can have a laugh about it,” she said.

The glove has also been returned to its owner.

Linda said: “I gave it back to Sally and said ‘Just give it a bit of a wash and it’ll be fine’.

“Sally still couldn’t believe how it all happened. She’d taken the glove off and put it on the ground to pick up some poo and a gust of wind caught it.

“Rebecca pounced on it and it was gone in a flash. When Sally told me I said: ‘Are you sure it didn’t just blow away?’. But she was adamant the dog had swallowed it.

“If she hadn’t been so adamant it could all have been different. We might have delayed doing anything and that could have been a serious mistake.”

