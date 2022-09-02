Leeds Olympian Alex Bell has her heart stolen on Leeds Dogs Trust visit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds-born Alex, who recently ran her fourth fastest time in the 800m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, took time out of her busy schedule to show her support for Dogs Trust Leeds.

During the visit, Alex got to find out all about the canine residents currently looking for homes and found herself having a training session of a canine kind with five-year-old Staffy cross, Mila, who got to show off all her fun tricks in exchange for tasty treats.

Four-year-old Siberian Husky Freya also impressed Alex after demonstrating her loose lead walking.

and Alex also spent time with Jive, a two-year-old Lurcher who arrived recently as a stray with a bad wound to her leg.

Mila, Freya and Jive are all looking for homes and are hoping a loving new family goes for gold and offers them a spot on their very own podium – a comfy sofa!

Alex said: “As a massive dog lover, it has been fantastic to visit Dogs Trust Leeds and meet the dogs being cared for there – all of them stole my heart! It was my first visit to the rehoming centre and it was so lovely to see all the dogs looking so content, relaxed and loved and I’m sure they’ll all find their forever homes soon.

“There are so many different dogs, all looking for different things from a new home, so I’d encourage local people who are considering getting a dog, to think about getting in touch with Dogs Trust to see if they have your perfect pooch."

Amanda Sands, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Alex was greeted with lots of waggy tails at the rehoming centre on her visit – it’s always wonderful to meet people who are as mad about dogs as we all are.

"She was a huge hit with all the dogs and we were so glad she could come in and find out more about the work we do as well as lend a helping hand.”