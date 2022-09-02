Son who burgled his parents’ Leeds home spared custody

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug user Andrew Jones is thought to have cut himself a key and ransacked the house on Oakdene Way in Alwoodley.

The 36-year-old stole an iPad, an expensive Tag watch along with his sister’s jewellery during the raid on May 10.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court that cheque books and bank cards were also taken and £300 cash was withdrawn.

Jones’ parents received notification two days later that there had been suspicious purchasing activity, including a new Argos account that had been opened.

The password for the account was the defendant’s date of birth, while CCTV also captured him selling some of the items at a pawn shop.

However, the court was told his parents suspected he was behind the thefts because of previous incidents.

It was heard Jones had stolen so frequently from them that house insurance companies would no longer accept applications.

He was arrested and denied the matter, giving a false name to police.

It was estimated the total value of the items he stole came to £1,700.

He has a previous conviction for the embezzlement of £12,000 from his former employer in Scotland.

Held on remand at HMP Doncaster, he appeared in court via video link.

He admitted charges of burglary, three counts of fraud, obstructing an officer and possession of cocaine.

No mitigation was offered by his barrister Kenneth Green after Judge Robin Mairs said he would suspended the sentence.

Mr Green said that Jones had since reconciled with his family, and would be moving in with them on his release.

Judge Mairs handed him 20 months’ jail, suspended for two years and said: "If you breach the order or commit anymore offences, I will send you back to prison without hesitation.

"You have stolen from your parents before. Your life has been plagued by drugs.

"You sunk to what is arguably the lowest level possible, stealing from those who care for you the most.”