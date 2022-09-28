Families in Headingley and Meanwood have raised complaints with Leeds City Council about the relentless barking from dogs left in a private yard near to Hollin Lane Allotments.

The clip above demonstrates the level of noise, with residents saying it has been unbearable while they try to work and that it has woken them up in the early hours of the morning.

Leeds City Council confirmed it has received complaints and said it has advised the owners on “how to minimise the impact”

Edward Mitchell, who lives near the site, said that residents have been faced with the noise for years, adding: "The owners dump dogs there unattended, which creates a cacophony of noise that blights the lives of local residents.”

He said that as many as eight dogs are left at any one time and the RSPCA has also been contacted.

He said: "We are extremely concerned for the welfare of the dogs being locked away in a small area for hours or days on end.

“There is an active case open with Leeds City Council, but so far they have done nothing about it.

"Hundreds of people are affected by this and need it to stop.”

Mr Mitchell said the disturbance was at its worst in the summer “when it was hot and people had their windows open” and that the owner has been confronted by residents.

Letters have been left on the gate to the yard, with one reading: “Your dog does not stop barking all night and me any my family find it really disturbing.

"We cannot sleep and we wake up earlier than usual.”

The chair of Hollin Lane Allotments also confirmed that he has received complaints.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team has been working to resolve complaints of dog barking from a small holding in the Meanwood area.

“We have liaised with the dog owners and taken steps to advise how to minimise the impact of local residents. We have also been in regular contact with the complainant to keep them informed.”

