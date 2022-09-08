It comes after Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

Leeds North East MP Fabian Hamilton said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the continuity that held our country together through some extremely difficult times over the last seven decades. Her reign will rightly be remembered as not only the longest in British history, but the greatest.

"All my thoughts and the thoughts of North East Leeds residents are with the Royal Family as the country comes together to share in its collective grief. The Queen represented an immense sense of public duty and mutual respect.

“Her public service will never be forgotten and it’s important that we honour her legacy by practising the spirit of the values that she so gracefully embodied."

Rachel Reeves, the MP for Leeds West and Shadow Chancellor, said her “heart goes out” to the Royal Family as the nation mourns the Queen’s passing.

She said: “HMQ dedicated her life to our country, and touched the lives of so many. Her dignity, strength and devotion have united us through so much, and delivered a extraordinary service to the nation.”

Stuart Andrew, who represents Pudsey, said: “May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in peace, and her family be comforted by the gratitude of a grateful nation for a remarkable reign. This is a truly sad day. God Save The King.”

King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte during this summer's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Alex Sobel, MP for Leeds North West, said the loss “will be felt by so many well beyond Leeds and the United Kingdom”.

He added: “Her life was devoted to the service of our country and will never be forgotten.”

Alec Shelbrooke, MP for Elmet and Rothwell, said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II served the UK and the Commonwealth with dedication throughout her reign. Across Elmet and Rothwell we mourn together. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at a time of deep sadness and enormous change. God Save The King.”

While many of the tributes referenced the Queen’s public service, Leeds East MP Richard Burgon focused very much on the grief that her family will be feeling at this time.

He said: “Losing a much-loved family member is one of the most difficult moments we face in our lives. I send my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of the Queen for their loss. May their memories and their love help them find comfort at this difficult time.”

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns said: “It is with great sadness that the nation & the wider world learns of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our second Elizabethan era saw H.M. dedicate her life to our United Kingdom, to the Commonweath, and the values for which we stand. God Bless The Queen.”

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, also shared a tribute of her own.

She wrote: “On behalf of the people of West Yorkshire, I would like to pay our respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“The sad loss of our longest-serving monarch will be felt right around the world, by people from all backgrounds and walks of life. As we come together to mourn, we should keep in our hearts the values that she embodied throughout her life – of courage, empathy, and compassion.