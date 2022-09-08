Those wishing to pay their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II can do so by visiting a page on the Leeds City Council website.

Condolences will be published around the time of her funeral.

It follows an announcement from Buckingham Palace this evening that the longest-serving British monarch in history had died peacefully in Balmoral this afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth II, during a visit to Leeds in 2012. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Robert Gettings, said: "I am very sorry to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died.

"She worked tirelessly during her reign, representing the nation, attending official state visits abroad as well as spending a huge amount of time travelling around the country visiting charities, hospitals and organisations to meet and listen to the people she served.

"It is at times like this that the city comes together, and I know many will want to pay their respects and honour Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Leader of Leeds City Council James Lewis said: “We were deeply saddened to hear the announcement this morning from Buckingham Palace that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died.

"I know many of our residents will be feeling a sense of deep shock, sorrow and grief.

"She is the longest reigning monarch in our history, and the only monarch many of us will have ever known; having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne this year.