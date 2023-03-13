David Thomas, the lead nurse for children's palliative care at Leeds Children’s Hospital, died at St James’ Hospital on February 17. His death led to a number of heartfelt tributes from those who had worked alongside him at both Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and the Leeds children’s cancer charity Candlelighters, where had played a huge part in helping to improve services.

His husband, Chris Badrick, said: “David was an incredible person, which has been reflected in the many amazing tributes over the days since his death. For just over 33 years, David and I have been as one, and for the last 15 as civil partners. He was always keen to refer to me as his husband; he stuck with me through good and some extremely difficult times. My rock and stay will be deeply missed.”

David had joined the Children’s and Teenage Haemotology and Oncology service in Leeds in 1994, quickly becoming involved in the work of Candlelighters. His support included everything from setting up an annual Day of Memories and volunteering at sibling groups, to sharing his knowledge and expertise when the charity began to set up a community model of care.

David Thomas, left, and husband Chris Badrick on a trip to Whitby earlier this year.

Emily Wragg, the charity’s chief executive, said: “David was forward-thinking, he wasn’t afraid of change. He would embrace new ideas to make things better for families and he was passionate in helping us. We were one team regardless of employers, we worked together to achieve so much.”

A message to staff at the hospitals trust described David as someone who was “exceptionally dedicated to children and teenagers, always going further than the extra mile”. It was this commitment and passion for his work that earned him the love and respect of those who worked alongside him.

Dr Susan Picton, lead clinician of paediatric haematology and oncology, said: "It was such a privilege to work alongside David throughout his 29-year career here at Leeds Children's Hospital. His dedication and kind, thoughtful, generous nature made him a highly regarded and loved colleague.”

The celebration of David’s life will take place at the Minster in Kirkgate at 1.15pm on Wednesday March 22. Anyone who wishes to remember him is asked to make a donation to Candlelighters, rather than giving flowers.