The Leeds children’s cancer charity Candlelighters was among those leading the tributes to David Thomas, describing how he had dedicated “over 30 years of his life to helping children, young people and their families”.

The lead nurse for children's palliative care at Leeds Children’s Hospital, David had worked closely with the charity since he first joined the Children’s and Teenage Haemotology and Oncology service in Leeds in 1994. His passion for making the lives of others better meant that he was very much part of the “Candlelighters family” and played an instrumental role in bringing about many improvements to its services.

Emily Wragg, the charity’s chief executive, said: “David was forward-thinking, he wasn’t afraid of change. He would embrace new ideas to make things better for families and he was passionate in helping us. We were one team regardless of employers, we worked together to achieve so much.

David Thomas made a significant contribute to the work of the Candlelighters charity.

“He was also the most amazing baker. He’d come to a meeting and say, ‘I’ll bake this time’. He made the biggest cakes and brownies and everyone would be excited that David was coming and bringing his amazing cakes. It’s not possible to put in words how amazing they were! We will miss him dearly.”

David played a key role in setting up an annual Day of Memories, an event held in locations across Yorkshire that allows families to come together to remember their children. He also volunteered at many of the sibling groups and trips run by Candlelighters, helping to get everything in place and being there as a familiar and friendly face.

When Candlelighters was setting up a community model, David was on hand to share his knowledge once again so that families would be able to access support closer to home. Emily said: “His level of support even extended to being on the working group for our new services, helping to interview Candlelighters staff and providing training. He knew that sharing his knowledge and helping people would make things better for families.”

Those families have begun to share tributes and messages of thanks themselves, with Elle M Davidson writing on Twitter: “David was an enormous help to my family and a kind and comforting presence to all. Love and thoughts to all his family, friends and colleagues.”

And those who worked with him at Leeds Children’s Hospital have expressed their great sadness at the death of a colleague who was “exceptionally dedicated to children and teenagers, always going further than the extra mile”.

A message to staff sharing the news of his untimely death noted the huge difference that David had made both locally and nationally. It said: “Through his leadership, children with cancer have had 24/7 oversight of their palliative journey by the Children's Oncology Outreach Team, here at Leeds Children's Hospital. David's final ambition was to replicate this gold standard service for children with other life-limiting conditions in West Yorkshire.”

