Leeds Merrion Centre's Magical Christmas returns for 2019: Here's everything you need to know

Merrion’s Magical Christmas is back for 2019 with the fun kicking off this Saturday (November 9) promising lots of exciting surprises.

The event starts from 12pm and run throughout the afternoon until 4.30pm, with a wonderful array of pop up acts including Hyde Park’s brass band, an exclusive appearance

by Santa’s cousin ‘Rasta Santa’, plus the opportunity to meet Dreamworks favourite characters, the ‘Trolls’, at intervals throughout the afternoon.

A mesmerising giant Snow Lion will saunter through the crowds, accompanied by a real-life Gold Mirror Man and Giant Candy Canes on stilts who will be giving away Christmas goodies

throughout the day including exclusive deals and offers, all whilst providing a unique backdrop to celebrate the start of this festive season.

well as a ‘teaser’ to the new immersive Santa’s grotto experience which opens from Saturday, November 16.

James Broughton, Head of Marketing and PR for Town Centre Securities, owners of the Merrion Centre, said: “We welcomed over 15,000 visitors throughout the course of our

Merrion’s Magical Christmas 2018, and are committed to making the event even bigger and better this year with another jam-packed agenda.

"We are confident that this, coupled with the launch of a new immersive Santa’s Grotto experience, will certainly provide families with a unique way to celebrate this year’s festive season in the heart of Leeds!

"With so many great new additions to our mix of retail and leisure outlets this year, we’re confident that this Christmas will prove even more popular as new and regular visitors come