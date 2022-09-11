Leeds Merrion Centre shoppers enjoy flying visit from Emett Machines
They were fantasmagorical machines designed to inspire people to make the impossible possible.
Several of the historical work art created by cartoonist and inventor Rowland Emett in the 1960s would go on to appear in the hit film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Does the Merrion Centre in Leeds city centre bring back childhood memories of visiting to see the Flying Kite back in the 1960s?
Fast forward to 2022 and six of the famous Emett machines are back at the shopping centre for the next generation to enjoy as part of this year’s Heritage Open Days celebrations.
Most Popular
-
1
Bum deal: Supplier hid eye-watering amounts of drugs in his anus, Leeds Crown Court hears
-
2
12 sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Leeds
-
3
Leeds Bradford Airport expansion plans still going ahead despite backlash to new terminal
-
4
Leeds Combination League in 41 photos - Do you remember these footballers from down the years?
-
5
Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge
Arnold Ziff, the founder of Town Centre Securities PLC, who originally built and who still owns the Merrion Centre today, became fascinated by the machines and became close friends with Emmett (hence why a sculpture was located in the centre in its infancy).
The Featherstone-Kite Openwork Basketweave Mark Two Gentleman’s Flying Machine" was on permanent display in a glass display cabinet and was activated regularly to entertain audiences for years.
The free Emett Machine Exhibition located on the upper balcony level, adjacent to the NHS Clinic, runs until Sunday, September 18.
For more details visit: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/emett-machine-exhibition-at-the-merrion-centre .