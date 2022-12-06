Team Daniel is among five other charities across Yorkshire to have received a £1,500 donation from local homebuilders Barratt Developments Yorkshire West. The Leeds charity was founded by the mother of schoolboy Daniel Long, who took his own life in 2017, after experiencing severe stress and anxiety around his GCSE exams.

Registered in 2020, mother Emma Oliver wanted the charity to help young people experiencing mental health problems. The charity launched a weekly Team Daniel Youth Group in Gildersome, offering a relaxed place for young people so they can bring in their homework, have a hot drink and snacks and access to face-to-face support.

Team Daniel also works with schools, discussing stress and how it can escalate at significant times such as exam periods, and signposts to support available. The charity is currently working to get a counsellor in every school which the charity hopes will reduce suicide and self harm rates in young adults.

Daniel Long, pictured with mum Emma and sister Chelsea

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post last year, Emma said: “Since Daniel passed, this was my end goal, setting up safe spaces for young people to attend, to talk, for help with homework, get guest speakers in, mental health advocates etc. In time I would like to roll this out across the UK.”

Barratt Developments has donated £9,000 in total from its community fund, which will be shared with Team Daniel, as well as Yorkshire charities Look Good, Feel Better, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, Scar Cover Up Freedom Fund (S.C.U.F.F.), Martin House, Team Daniel and Unique Places.

The home building company’s managing director, Ian Ruthven, said: “We are delighted to be able to support these six charities with our community fund. Each of the charities do so much to improve the lives and wellbeing of those across the Yorkshire region and we hope that this donation will allow them to continue to support as many people as possible."