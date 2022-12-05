Mohammad Hayyan, 13, died of a rare condition at Leeds Children’s Hospital and his family have been helped with their grief by Martin House Children’s Hospice, who have a base in Boston Spa. Inspired by the care her family were given and Hayyan’s love of Christmas, his sister Umayyah Haqnawaz has embarked on a fundraising mission for children who are ill during the festive season.

Her work has also been inspired by the loss of her cousin Yahya, who died at just three weeks old earlier this year in March. Martin House Hospice provided a ‘cuddle cot’ so Yahya was able to spend precious time at home with his parents and sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umayyah’s mum Farah said: "It's been really beneficial for the children, especially because they've never know anyone who has lost a sibling. We'd never had a death in the family so close. When they lost their brother, it was just really traumatic for them.

Umayyah Haqnawaz, 11, and mum Farah Jehangir, visit Martin House Children's Hospice to thank Chaplain Mark Clayton and staff members Bev Sykes and Rachel Greenwood. Picture: Steve Riding

"They couldn't process what had happened and what death is. Martin House speak about everything and they really helped. After meeting other children who have also lost siblings, my daughters don't feel like they're alone anymore.”

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about Hayyan in July, Farah said: "He was a really good boy, really active and just loved by everybody. He was a really mature child and just had something special about him. He was a pupil at Wetherby High and he really loved his school and was such a popular kid."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umayyah has raised over £500 for the Martin House and the money will help them care for other families like they did for Umayyah’s. Farah said: “We're working now to make sure we do something in his memory and in his name, and we've been doing that since he passed away. My whole family has. Leading up to Christmas, we gave our children the option, we said it's time to give to charity, because it's in our religion to do this, we asked them where they would like to give it.

"Christmas is coming up and he loved Christmas. My daughter Umayyah said she wanted to raise money for Martin House because she really likes them. I sat her down and she told me why she chose them. She has sent it to family and friends and they have all been kind enough and she has raised over £500. She is really invested in it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Umayyah Haqnawaz was inspired to raise funds for the hospice following the deaths of her brother and cousin. Picture: Steve Riding

Ummayah is not the only one to have a strong appreciation for the work of Martin House. Her mum Farah has benefited from attending meetings of bereaved parents, which have offered her comfort during an incredibly difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Since we lost him, I've had counselling in a couple of places. The genuine care they have at Martin House, I've not found that anywhere else. I've already started feeling better, what has helped us as a family is meeting other families that have been through the same losses.

“They have bereaved parent groups and grandparents groups. I've been to a couple of sessions and made lots of new friends, speaking to other parents and hearing their stories, you don't feel alone, and I also met another family that had gone through the same thing with the same condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we get told what he'd passed away from, it was rare and I just felt really alone. When I heard about the other family, I wouldn't say I felt better but it was comforting to know I'm not alone.

“I've got friends and people in my family who have lost children and I highly recommend attending the bereaved parents group. For me, the one-to-one counselling was a lifeline but also getting to speak to other parents has massively helped.”

Advertisement Hide Ad