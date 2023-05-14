The marathon and the city’s annual half marathon attracted thousands of participants, with many running in aid of charities close to their hearts. It made for an inspiring day full of emotional moments, none more so than the scenes at Headingley Stadium as Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield carried his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow over the finish line.

Nathan Edmondson was the marathon’s overall winner with a time of two hours, 29 minutes and 14 seconds that put him 10 minutes clear of the rest of the pack. Michael Priestley came second (2hr 39m 17s) and was followed by Ben Goddard in third place (2 hr 39m 40s).

Eleanor Baker took first place for the women, crossing the finish line in two hours, 41 minutes and one second. She was followed by Keri Pearson in second place (3hr 05m 23s) and Flora Johnson (3hr 07m 22s).

Nathan Edmondson with his medal after being the first runner to cross the finish line in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Picture: Steve Riding

The winner of the wheelchair race was Ian Marsden with a time of one hour, 35 minutes and 22 seconds.

In the Leeds Half Marathon, Edward Hobbs was first across the finish line in one hour and 12 minutes. He was followed by Benjamin Douglas (1 hr 15m) and Jon Whitaker (1hr 17m).