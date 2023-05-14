Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds marathon: The winners of the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon and Leeds Half Marathon

Very few of us will ever know the elation of winning a marathon – and these competitors have secured their place in history by being the first across the finish line of the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 14th May 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 15:44 BST

The marathon and the city’s annual half marathon attracted thousands of participants, with many running in aid of charities close to their hearts. It made for an inspiring day full of emotional moments, none more so than the scenes at Headingley Stadium as Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield carried his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow over the finish line.

Nathan Edmondson was the marathon’s overall winner with a time of two hours, 29 minutes and 14 seconds that put him 10 minutes clear of the rest of the pack. Michael Priestley came second (2hr 39m 17s) and was followed by Ben Goddard in third place (2 hr 39m 40s).

Eleanor Baker took first place for the women, crossing the finish line in two hours, 41 minutes and one second. She was followed by Keri Pearson in second place (3hr 05m 23s) and Flora Johnson (3hr 07m 22s).

Nathan Edmondson with his medal after being the first runner to cross the finish line in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Picture: Steve RidingNathan Edmondson with his medal after being the first runner to cross the finish line in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Picture: Steve Riding
The winner of the wheelchair race was Ian Marsden with a time of one hour, 35 minutes and 22 seconds.

In the Leeds Half Marathon, Edward Hobbs was first across the finish line in one hour and 12 minutes. He was followed by Benjamin Douglas (1 hr 15m) and Jon Whitaker (1hr 17m).

First place for the female runners was claimed by Faye Birkby, who completed the course in one hour and 23 minutes. Second place went to Eleanor Warren (1 hr 26m) and third place went to Stella Cross (1hr 27m).

