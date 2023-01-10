The Prince Philip Centre PHAB Club in Wetherby has disabled and able-bodied members across the city of Leeds and works to reduce barriers, social isolation and provide enjoyable activities for its members.

Many of the voluntary drivers have had to step back from the charity – two drivers have serious illnesses while others have reached the retirement age. The lack of drivers means the charity has been unable to reach its physically disabled members and bring them to the weekly Friday events.

Ann Hart, who works at the charity, said: "We are just suddenly short and this has not happened in 50 years. So many people have had to stay home. They can’t get in unless we bring them in. They are dependent on our transport to take them out and socialise.”

PHAB currently runs events on Friday nights, outings, and residentials – all only possible with a driver to pick up the members. The charity is now having to look at restricting PHAB outings.

Ann added: “People who come to us are usually those who want to get out and about, but they can’t because of our transport situation. We have some members who have been with us for over 50 years. These people are dependent on us for their social life.”

