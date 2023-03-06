The Leeds Rhino route was created by John McLoughlin – the creator behind the much-loved Roundhay Rudolph, a seven-mile running challenge in the shape of a reindeer.

John said the new Rhino run is ideal for anyone training for the Rob Burrows Leeds Marathon taking place on May 14, like himself, but also invites people who just want to have fun with their running to get involved. The route was launched earlier this year and more than 100 people have taken part, including a number of local running clubs.

John told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s gone down really well. It’s just a bit of fun bit of awareness and fundraising for MND, inspired by Kevin and Rob Burrow, and to help people with their training.”

John Mcloughlin is the creator of Leeds Rhino - a running route in Roundhay which follows the shape of a Rhino (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

John created the Roundhay Rudolph during lockdown. The 43-year-old said: “My daughter was very keen to fundraise at the time. I would say my mental health went to pot during Covid and I stopped running. So, we sort of created the run as a bit of fun.”

It was shared with the community last December as a way of bringing some Christmas cheers while getting people moving and raising some funds.

The run helped John get back into running and he began to enjoy the exercise again. He participated in the Run for All Leeds 10k and saw Leeds Rhinos legends Kevin Sinfield OBE and Rob Burrow MBE take on the challenge, with Burrow participating in a wheelchair.

Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in late 2019. Burrow and Sinfield have worked to increase awareness of the disease and raise funds for a new MND hospital – and the pair are a huge inspiration for John.

John Mcloughlin took part in Leeds 10k and will be taking part in the Rob Burrow Marathon in May this year. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"I remember being sort of in awe of the fact they've managed to do this,” John added. “I thought, ‘you know what? We should relaunch the Roundhay Rudolph for MND’, because I had been so inspired.”

John was able to create a run in the shape of a rhino with the help of Run for Leeds and Strava. The new route, called Leeds Rhino, is a six-mile run in Roundhay and Moortown and passes Roundhay Park, shops, cafes and restaurants.

The Roundhay Rudolph raised funds for the MND Association and this Leeds Rhino route will continue to raise awareness of the disease and funds for the organisation as well as Leeds Hospitals Charity. About £2,355.40 has been raised so far.

John said: “If you enjoy it, and you want to support and donate to charities then please do, but if not, it's just there for you to go in enjoy anyway.”