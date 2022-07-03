Leeds 10K: Thousands mark momentous charity road race milestone

Thousands of runners of all ages and abilities came together to mark a momentous milestone in one of the city's biggest and best-loved charity road runs.

Sunday's Leeds 10K marked 15 years since it was launched as a lasting legacy of the late inspirational Jane Tomlinson CBE, who founded the charity road race shortly before her untimely death from cancer.

Despite having to retire from competitions at the end of 2006, Jane channelled her remaining energies into creating the event which has gone on to help raise millions of pounds for charities and good causes across Leeds, Yorkshire and beyond.

Sir Kevin Sinfield with Rob Burrow and family at the Leeds 10K finish line. PIC: Andrew Hutchinson

Race organisers Run For All, marked the occasion with a brand new Leeds 10K route through the city, the first since 2015.

The event started outside the steps of the Parkinson Building before taking runners out of the city centre, along Moorland Road, Hyde Park Road, Hyde Park Corner, Headingley Lane, Otley Road, Shaw Lane, Grove Lane, Meanwood Road, Lovell Park Road and back into the city centre for the big finish on The Headrow.

As part of the event, runners are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities, generating a huge boost for a host of deserving local and national charities. This year’s partner charities included the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Macmillan Cancer Support, St. George’s Crypt, Mind Leeds, Candlelighters or Leeds Hospitals Charity.

Runners approach the finish line on The Headrow. PIC: Andrew Hutchinson

Among those taking part included Kevin Sinfield OBE with Rob Burrow MBE as well as two-time world featherweight boxing champion Josh Warrington, Jamie Jones-Buchanan MBE and GB Paralympians, Hannah Cockcroft and Nathan Maguire.

Kayleigh Henderson from Colton was running to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"My mum was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016 and she sadly lost her battle in February, so this one was for her," explained an emotional Kayleigh, 25, "You feel accomplishment afterwards and everyone's cheering you on. It's just great. It was hard I can't lie."

Kayleigh praised the special atmosphere of the event. "Friends, family and just random people just cheering you on, like they have known you your whole life. It was so worth it. My heart is so full of joy."

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, said: “With this year marking 15 years of the Leeds 10K, we are delighted to welcome thousands of runners to celebrate this special occasion with us.

“There’s always a tremendous atmosphere at the Leeds 10K. The people of the city always come out in full force to support the runners as they make it around the course and our fantastic marshals and volunteers help make the event an unforgettable experience for those taking part."

“We invite runners of all abilities to take part, and whether they are aiming for a PB or fundraising for a charity of choice, we hope everyone taking part in this year’s Leeds 10K has a fantastic race day experience.”