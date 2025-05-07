Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds man has completed an epic 104-mile walk to raise funds and awareness of Motor Neurone Disease in memory of his late mother.

While many in Leeds were celebrating the promotion party taking place on Monday, Gareth Brown was finishing the last leg of his four-day, Bank Holiday weekend walk from Leeds to Scarborough.

The 42-year-old, who lives in Colton, became the latest family member to take on a fundraising challenge for charities carrying out research and supporting those affected by MND after his mother, Sally, was diagnosed with the devastating condition just over two years ago.

Gareth Brown with his dad, Paul, and partner, Becky, as they completed the final stretch to Scarborough. | Handout

She sadly died in March this year, with Mr Brown saying: “Most people don’t know much about MND, and hopefully they will never need to.

“It is one of the cruellest and most debilitating diseases, and presently has no cure and no real treatment. I can’t think of a more horrible disease.”

He has so far raised over £4,000 for the walk, which will be split between MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity, who are working together to build the Rob Burrow MND centre in Leeds.

Mr Brown said: “Both were great help to my parents so it’s great to give something back.”

Speaking to the YEP from the comfort of his couch, where Mr Brown has been resting up the last two days, he said: “It was absolutely gruelling.

“It’s taking me about two minutes to go up and down the stairs due to all the aches so I’m trying not to walk anywhere.”

Gareth Brown started four-day and 104-mile walk from City Square in Leeds. | Gareth Brown

He said that he and other family members took up the fundraising call after being “heartbroken” by the news of his mother’s diagnosis. saying: “Sadly, we’ve learnt first-hand as a family just how awful this disease is and what bravery and resolve it takes to face each new challenge it brings.”

Mr Brown’s eight-year-old nephew ran 5km dressed as Santa before his sister, Sarah, swam a mile in Lake Windermere. His brother-in-law, Ben, and his friend did their own “7 in 7 challenge”, running six half marathons and a marathon in the same week, for which they raised over £10,000.

Mr Brown then decided at the start of the year to walk from Leeds to Scarborough along the ‘The White Rose Way’, which was a route devised by his dad 15 years ago.

Starting at City Square at 7am on Friday, May 2, Mr Brown followed the Meanwood Valley Trail through Harewood and along the river through Wetherby and Boston Spa before finishing the 13-hour and 35-mile walk in Copmanthorpe.

Gareth said the walk was "by far the toughest physical thing I've ever done". | Gareth Brown

The next day he walked 25 miles to Thornton le Dale, during which he had fish and chips brought to him by his partner Becky’s parents, before he continued on to Malton the next day with a friend who surprised him for the trek.

The final day was a “14.5 hour slog” to Scarborough, with Mr Brown saying: “It wasn’t the most miles but it was the longest day, for sure.

“I had to go so slowly because of how much my knees and feet were hurting.”

Becky and Mr Brown’s dad joined him for the last two miles along the Scarborough coast before they all embraced and shared a bottle of sparkling rose at the finish line at 10pm.

He said it was “by far the toughest physical thing I’ve ever done” but that he was delighted with the number of donations, some of which came from those who met along the route.

The funds will be split between MND Association & Leeds Hospitals Charity who are building the MND centre in Leeds. To donate visit the fundraising page.