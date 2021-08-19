Leeds Love Island star Mary Bedford dumped from the villa

Mary Bedford joined Love Island as one of the twelve additions for Casa Amor. Photo: ITV

Viewers had been asked to pick their favourite couples in the show before the islanders were told to gather round the firepit to hear the results.

Mary, who was born in Wakefield but lives in Leeds, and Aaron were eliminated from the programme ahead of the final next week.

The 22-year-old entered the villa as one of the twelve new girls joining the boys at Casa Amor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being dumped from the villa, Mary said it is “early days” for her and Aaron as a couple.

She added: “Even though it’s only been 10 days it feels like we’ve been seeing each other for months.

“We said we’re definitely going to give it a go on the outside.

“Obviously everything changes when you get out so we said we’re just going to cross each bridge as it comes to it.

“We’re definitely going to see each other on the outside.”

Wednesday’s episode of the ITV 2 dating show also saw the return of the babies to the villa, as each couple was given a doll to look after.

Prior to their elimination, Mary and Aaron were crowned as the best parents at the end of the challenge.

Following the arrival of the dolls, the boys were taken on a golf trip outside the villa while the girls were left to care for the babies.

During the trip Leam Reardon reflected on his time with Millie Court.

He said: “We’ve come such a long way through the ups and downs.

“We’re in a very good position, we’re very strong. Things are going very, very well.”

Jake Cornish, who was recently voted as one of the least compatible couples with girlfriend Liberty Poole, also discussed their relationship.

“Bumps in the road bring you closer,” he said.

“We’re going onwards and upwards and I couldn’t ask for more.”

Teddy Soares said of his pairing with Faye Winter: “Every day waking up we’ve got smiles on our faces.

“I couldn’t ask for a better woman to start this journey and continue this journey with.

“I’m excited boys, I haven’t felt like this in a while.”