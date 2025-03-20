A Leeds lifeguard has seen his “dream’s come true” after winning a £144,000 supercar in an online competition which cost him just 25p.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soroush Shemshadi, a trained lifeguard from Leeds, was left speechless after netting a Ferrari 488 courtesy of competition specialist BOTB.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams turned up at his home to break the life-changing news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only did Christian reveal that Soroush had won the incredible supercar, but he also had the Ferrari parked just around the corner, ready for the big moment.

Soroush Shemshadi, a trained lifeguard from Leeds, was left speechless after netting a Ferrari 488. | Submit

When the 40-year-old opened his door, he could barely believe his eyes. “No way!” he exclaimed.

“I can’t stand, can you help me?” he said, visibly shaking with excitement. “My dream’s come true.”

Luck was clearly on Soroush’s side, as it was the first time he had entered the competition. Overwhelmed with emotion, he later described the win as a “miracle” and “the most wonderful moment of my whole life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ferrari 488, known for its sleek design and roaring V8 engine, is one of the most sought-after supercars in the world.

And Soroush got the full experience - sitting in the driver’s seat, firing up the engine, and even going for a spin with Christian. As they drove off, he shouted “I’m a winner!”, still trying to take it all in.

Despite his clear admiration for the Ferrari, Soroush admitted that he was considering taking the cash alternative - a huge sum that he hopes will help him get back into work.

“I certainly don’t want to waste it,” he added.

Presenter Christian Williams said: “His reaction was just brilliant. He was absolutely speechless - shaking like a leaf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Watching him sit in the driver’s seat, hear the engine roar, and take in every detail of the car was just amazing. Whether he keeps the Ferrari or takes the cash, he’s got an incredible prize.”

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, leading car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.