The incident took place overnight on Thursday, the Kirkgate cafe confirmed yesterday, and no cats were harmed as they had been safely housed in a different part of the building.

The venue warned that it was “not sure if Kitty Cafe Leeds can withstand much more” after the latest setback, after Covid and amid cost of living and energy prices soaring.

The Leeds Kitty Cafe, in Leeds city centre.

In a new update, the cafe thanked people on social media for sharing their "good wishes" following its closure.

The cafe said on Facebook: "THANK YOU to all the good wishes for Kitty Cafe LEEDS - we are devastated, just to reiterate The cats are all fine as this happened at night and they were safely tucked away in the cattery - thank goodness."

The update said that many people had also asked how to donate to help "get Kitty Cafe Leeds back on its feet", and urged them to donate via its Kitty Cafe Rescue fundraising charity.

Kitty Cafe first opened its doors in Leeds in December, 2017 after owner Kate Charles-Richards converted a former Yorkshire Bank unit on Kirkgate into a cat haven.

The refurbishment cost around £500,000 and renovation work began in April 2017.

The on-site cattery, where the cats live when the cafe is closed, can accommodate around 35 felines. They're all up for adoption and customers can enquire about re-homing them. The resident cats have access to a cat snug, bespoke play areas and the UK's largest scratching post, which is over two metres tall.

The cafe's updated statement added: "LOTS of people are asked how you can help and donate to try and get Kitty Cafe Leeds back on its feet - you can donate on our rescue site kittycaferescue.org and click the donate button (it says Kitty Cafe Nottingham but it is for all cafes and will be sent to deal with this disaster)."