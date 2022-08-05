Thankfully, no cats were harmed by the incident in Kitty Cafe, Kirkgate, as they had been safely housed in a different part of the building.

The incident took place overnight and is believed to have been caused by a leak from the former Debenhams building overhead.

Kirkgate's Kitty Cafe has closed its doors.

The future of the cafe is now thought to be in the balance, with the company saying today it was “not sure if Kitty Cafe Leeds can withstand much more”.

An admin assistant at Kitty Cafe’s head office told the Yorkshire Evening Post that the company had “no idea” when the cafe was expected to reopen, but added that members of the public wanting to support them should visit the Kitty Cafe donation page.

A statement placed on the Kitty Cafe Facebook earlier today said: “The floor from the old Debenhams above has collapsed and caved into Kitty Cafe causing huge amounts of damage. The site is not safe for customers or cats. We are currently taking stock of the situation as the damage is severe.

“What with Covid, cost of living increases, energy prices, supplier issues and now this, closing us in or main peak period- I am not sure Kitty Cafe Leeds can withstand my much more.

Kitty Cafe, Leeds

“Our admin team are attempted to contact everyone with a booking.

“All cats and people are safe - this happened in the night when the cats where safely secured in the cattery, thank goodness!

"We are devastated, just to reiterate - the cats are all fine.”

Kitty Cafe opened its doors in December 2017 after owner Kate Charles-Richards converted a former Yorkshire Bank unit on Kirkgate into a cat haven.

The refurbishment cost around £500,000 and renovation work began in April 2017.