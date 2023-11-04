South Leeds is in line for a major jobs boost after Lidl received the green light to build a new warehouse in the community.

The supermarket giant has secured planning permission for the 54,000 square metre warehouse in Gildersome which Lidl says will create in the region of 400 jobs.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “We are... delighted to have secured planning permission for a new warehouse in Leeds this week, meaning we’ll be able to give even more households access to our high-quality affordable products in the long term.”

Lidl GB has claimed the title of cheapest supermarket after coming top in a basket comparison conducted by Which?. The monthly analysis involves comparing the average prices of a shop consisting of popular groceries at eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets.