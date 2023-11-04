Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds jobs boost as Lidl receives green light for new warehouse

South Leeds is in line for a major jobs boost after Lidl received the green light to build a new warehouse in the community.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 4th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
The supermarket giant has secured planning permission for the 54,000 square metre warehouse in Gildersome which Lidl says will create in the region of 400 jobs.

Ryan McDonnell, Lidl GB CEO, said: “We are... delighted to have secured planning permission for a new warehouse in Leeds this week, meaning we’ll be able to give even more households access to our high-quality affordable products in the long term.”

Lidl GB has claimed the title of cheapest supermarket after coming top in a basket comparison conducted by Which?. The monthly analysis involves comparing the average prices of a shop consisting of popular groceries at eight of the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

A basket of shopping at Lidl was over £10 cheaper than at Tesco and Sainsbury’s, and nearly £17 cheaper than Waitrose.

