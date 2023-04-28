25 photo memories take you back to Gildersome and Drighlington in the 1990s

These photos memories celebrate a decade in the life of two neighbouring Leeds communities.
Gildersome and Drighlington are separated by just one mile along the A58 yet remain fiercely independent and proud in their own right. This gallery, using images plucked from the YEP archive, turn back the clock to the 1990s. They showcase community pride as well as local sporting prowess, charity, school life and those stories making the news headlines from back in the day. Spotted anyone you remember?
1. Gildersome in the 1990s
Gildersome Spurs U-16s football team who faced a New South Wales U-16s representative side from Australia in October 1997. Back row, from left, are Chris Jones, James Petty, Scott Keegan, Andrew Spence, Adam Craig, Kevin Keens, Russell Danby, Darren Jones and Philip Wheeler. Front row, from left, are Paul Thrush, Darren Booth, James Thompson, Adam Cater and Karl Parkin. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Drighlington in the 1990s
Rachel Starkey was queen for a day at Drighlington Gala in July 1996. Photo: Roy Fox
3. Gildersome in the 1990s
Gildersome CC opening bowler Mohammed Javed in action against Gomersal during the Central Yorkshire League-Division One clash in May 1997. Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Gildersome in the 1990s
Angela Lunn, manager of Gildersome Spurs U-9s football team with first team captain Andrew Slater wearing the new kit presented to them by Dennis Cook (pictured) of Rawcliffe's in the city centre after their old strip was stolen. Pictured in December 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike