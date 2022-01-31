Leeds jobs: 11 job openings with West Yorkshire Police including crime scene investigator

Here are 11 of the current staff jobs within West Yorkshire Police.

Among a host of opportunities within the service includes a crime scene investigator to work alongside their CSI team at crime scenes and other major incidents.

These are 11 of the current staff jobs within West Yorkshire Police. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

Crime Scene Investigator

Salary: £21,135 - £23,406 per annum.

Looking for highly driven and motivated candidates to join as CSIs where you will work as part of a highly professional regional team examining volume crime scenes as well as more serious and major incidents under guidance.

Full UK drivers license required.

Tactical Flight Officer

Salary: £32,673 - £34,578 per annum.

The role will be to proactively manage, direct and oversee the initial, and recurrent, training for Tactical Flight Officers and Operations Centre staff,

Candidates must have worked as a Tactical Flight Officer trainer within the last 24 months, on any aircraft type operated by NPAS, and hold an Internal Quality Assurance qualification.

Server and Storage Analyst

Salary: £29,793-£31,725 per annum.

Successful applicants will join a team assisting in the support of over 5,000 fixed and mobile devices with access to central services supporting over 9,000 users.

The ideal candidate will have experience of supporting and maintaining operating systems and Data Centre scale infrastructures.

Prison Intelligence Officer

Salary: £26,865 to £28,725 per annum.

An excellent opportunity to play a key role in a unique team, supporting the work of Counter Terror Policing.

In this role successful applicants will provide an interface between the CTP NE, Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCU) and HMPPS across the North East Region Prisons establishments for the purpose of developing intelligence in support of Counter Terrorism (including Domestic Extremism), and organised crime related matters.

Vetting Officer

Salary: £21,135 - £23,406 per annum.

Seeking to appoint two Vetting Officers to join the Force Vetting Unit based at Brighouse. In this role, you will support the Head of Vetting in protecting the organisation by the provision of an effective vetting service which complies with the Vetting Code of Practice.

The successful candidate will be required to have the ability to complete and pass relevant courses for the role, and have the ability to extract, analyse and identify any gaps in information from a number of sources and provide detailed summaries of their findings.

Counter Terrorism Security Advisor

Salary: £29,793 to £31,725 per annum.

An excellent opportunity to play a key role in a unique team, supporting the work of Counter Terror Policing.

In this role you will promote good practice in protective security at the customer level, support the Head of Counter Terrorism Unit in Counter Terrorism matters in line with the Anti-Terrorism Crime and Security Act 2001, and respond to nationally tasked initiatives from Government Office through the National Counter Terrorism Security Office.

Counter Terrorism Awareness Advisor

Salary: £23,817 to £26,016 per annum.

Working within North East Region, we need your skills and experience to deliver Counter Terrorism protective security awareness advice to Crowded Places (CP), Hazardous Sites and substances (HSS), Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) and other sites, to secure environments from terrorism and extremism. (Full training and support will be given).

Digital Forensic Investigator

Salary: £26,865 to £28,725 per annum.

This role is the first rung on the investigation ladder in your digital forensic career. You will be part of the Digital Forensic Unit, providing technical knowledge and investigative skills in all aspects of digital forensics, supporting an investigation.

Successful applicants will support the investigation of serious crime and report to a Senior Digital Forensic Investigator. You will be involved in all types of investigation. You may be required to attend live crime scenes and enact Magistrates search warrants to advise investigating officers.

Intelligence Analyst

Salary: £23,817 - £28,725 per annum/pro rata.

x 1 full time (37 hours)

x 1 part time (average 18 hours, alternate Wednesday to Friday and Thursday/Friday).

An excellent opportunity to play a key role in a unique team, supporting the work of Counter Terrorism Policing to conduct and provide strategic, tactical and operational analysis in support of Counter Terrorism Policing objectives and produce analytical products using a range of analytical tools and methods, to support the decision making process for a range of CTP customers, internally and externally.

Processing Officers

Salary: £19,452 - £20,706 per annum.

West Yorkshire Police is looking to recruit Processing Officers to join the Central Prosecution and Casualty Prevention Unit based in Bradford.

As a Unit, the Central Prosecution and Casualty Prevention team is responsible for the processing and handling of all camera detections in the West Yorkshire Police area, including the offering of National Driver Re-training Scheme courses; dealing with telephone enquiries from members of the public concerning the issuance of tickets, summonses, postal requisitions and judicial enforcement and for processing DVLA, fraud, and freedom of information enquiries submitted to the Force.

Accreditation Officer

Salary: £32,673 - £39,585 per annum (Career Progression).

This is an excellent opportunity to join this specialist team and provide support to the Regional Accreditation and Standards Manager in the delivery and management of the RSSS Quality Management System. You will ensure compliance with current ISO standards (e.g. ISO 17020, 17025) to enable the provision of an efficient and effective forensic service to Police Forces in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The ideal candidate will come with a strong working knowledge of ISO standards and experience of implementing and supporting an ISO management system.