26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1986

It was a year your city was determined to fight back from set backs and struggles.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:45 am

1986 will be remembered as one of a lack of opportunity and hardship with rising unemployment weighing heavy on the shoulders of Leeds and its residents. One British worker in seven was out of a job with jobless figures for Yorkshire and Humber region hitting record levels. One Leeds suburb was targeted for financial support by the Government of the day as it aimed to kickstart the city's economy. Organisers of the Leeds International Beer Festival slashed prices from 90p a pint to 70p in a bid to get more people to visit the annual event while thousands turned out to see an icon of the skies touch down in Leeds. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1985 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1986

A gypsy and traveller roadside site at the Middleton Railway terminus at Middleton Park pictured in August 1986.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds in 1986

Commercial Street in Leeds city centre showing Crockatt Dry Cleaners and Tie Rack. On the left is Granada TV & Video.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1986

Did you enjoy a night at the flicks here back in the day? The Odeon cinema on the corner New Briggate and The Headrow.

4. Leeds in 1986

This is Jeoffrey 'Scully' Walwyn and David Phillips who completed a one-year course in Computer Studies at Technorth on Harrogate Road in October 1986. This had enabled them to take part in a work placement scheme in the Council's Public Works Department.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

