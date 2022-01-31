26 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1986

1986 will be remembered as one of a lack of opportunity and hardship with rising unemployment weighing heavy on the shoulders of Leeds and its residents. One British worker in seven was out of a job with jobless figures for Yorkshire and Humber region hitting record levels. One Leeds suburb was targeted for financial support by the Government of the day as it aimed to kickstart the city's economy. Organisers of the Leeds International Beer Festival slashed prices from 90p a pint to 70p in a bid to get more people to visit the annual event while thousands turned out to see an icon of the skies touch down in Leeds. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 25 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1985 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook