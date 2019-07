Here are 10 holiday destinations with temperatures not expected to match Leeds today. (July 25) - (Weather forecast accurate for 4pm local time and temperatures in comparison to 25 degrees expected at this time). READ MORE: Hour by hour forecast as 35 degree heat hits Leeds | How hot does it have to be before you can legally go home from work?

1. Athens, Greece Three degrees cooler at 32 degrees. Getty

2. Sofia, Bulgaria Seven degrees cooler at 28 degrees. Getty

3. Kefalonia, Greece Five degrees cooler at the home of Captain Corelli's Mandolin. Getty

4. Palma, Mallorca Know some one on holiday here at the moment? Cooler by four degrees. Getty

